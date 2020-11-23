UW Health, Meriter to begin use of investigational COVID-19 therapy

MADISON (WKOW) – UW Health and UnityPoint Health–Meriter have received a limited supply (116 doses) of bamlanivimab, an investigational therapy for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients.

The medication was recently granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a news release.

Bamlanivimab is currently authorized by the FDA for patients who meet the following criteria:

Have positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing

Are 12 years of age and older and weigh at least 88 pounds

At high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. This includes those who are 65 years of age or older, or who have certain chronic medical conditions.

The treatment is available to all members of the community and all eligible patients will have an equal chance of receiving the drug, according to the news release.

UW Health will administer doses on behalf of both Meriter and UW Health.

Bamlanivimab is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.

To ensure equitable distribution of the limited supply of this medication, UW Health and Meriter will use a nationally recognized allocation framework designed to provide fair access to scarce COVID-19 medication.

This allocation framework is grounded in two public health ethical obligations: the duty to steward scarce resources to promote the public’s health, and the duty to lessen the impact of social inequities on COVID-19 outcomes in vulnerable communities. The framework was created by ethicists, legal scholars, public health and disaster medicine experts, and diversity and inclusion experts.

To learn more about this treatment, or to inquire about eligibility, people should call the UW Health bamlanivimab screening hotline at (608) 720-3319.

The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy continues to be evaluated, bamlanivimab was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo.