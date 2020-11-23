Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&