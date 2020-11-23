Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dane County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&