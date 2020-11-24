2020 may be the year of outdoor Thanksgiving dinner

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Public health officials are urging people to avoid traditional family get togethers for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases remain at a high level.

Change your traditions around a holiday to keep events small, masked, distanced, brief and outside because of Dane County's order prohibiting indoor gatherings of any size with people you don't live with.

Public Health Madison and Dane County strongly urges people to only spend the holidays with people they live with.

But if you are going to gather outside in Dane County with people you don't live with, they ask that you take as many of these precautions as possible