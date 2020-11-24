2020 may be the year of outdoor Thanksgiving dinner
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Public health officials are urging people to avoid traditional family get togethers for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases remain at a high level.
Change your traditions around a holiday to keep events small, masked, distanced, brief and outside because of Dane County's order prohibiting indoor gatherings of any size with people you don't live with.
Public Health Madison and Dane County strongly urges people to only spend the holidays with people they live with.
But if you are going to gather outside in Dane County with people you don't live with, they ask that you take as many of these precautions as possible
- Keep gatherings as small as possible. Follow gathering restrictions outlined by Public Health orders in Dane County, if gathering in Dane County borders.
- Wear masks any time you are not eating or drinking. Wisconsin orders and Dane County orders require masks in many situations.
- Stay as far away as possible from people you don’t live with—ideally 6 feet, but more is better. Physical distancing at gatherings is required by Dane County orders.
- Limit the amount of time you are spending together.
- Hold events outside in well-ventilated spaces.
- None of these prevention methods are 100% effective, and you may still be exposed to COVID-19 if you attend the event. After the event and for the next 14 days, stay home as much as possible, monitor your symptoms, and get tested if you have any symptoms, even if they are mild.