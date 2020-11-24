Badgers football home game against Minnesota is canceled

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Minnesota has announced their football team has paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 cases in the program. The team will not travel to play Wisconsin this Saturday. The game will not be rescheduled and will be ruled a no-contest.

The decision to pause football activities was made by Director of Athletics Mark Coyle , President Joan Gabel and Gopher Athletics' Medical Director Dr. Brad Nelson after consulting with the Big Ten Conference.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has always been our main priority," said Minnesota's Director of Athletics Mark Coyle in a statement. "We have experienced an increase in positive cases recently and have made the responsible decision to pause team activities. We will continue to rely on the guidance of our medical experts as we navigate the next several days. We are doing everything we possibly can to miss the fewest amount of days possible. Our goal is to be healthy enough and ready to compete on December 5 against Northwestern."

The Gophers have announced that nine student-athletes and six staff members have tested positive in the past five days. They are awaiting on additional testing results.