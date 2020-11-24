Badgers’ Williams questions PI calls in loss to Northwestern

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams is questioning the pass interference calls made during a loss to Northwestern. Officials called pass interference against Wisconsin four times Saturday in Northwestern’s 17-7 victory. Two of the pass interference penalties came in the game’s opening drive as the Wildcats took an early 7-0 lead. Williams says that “at times I felt like the ref maybe had purple underneath their jerseys, I mean under their white-and-black shirts.”