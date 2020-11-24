Badgers Women’s Basketball opener delayed to Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Badgers Women's Basketball opener has been delayed until Sunday after their original game had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The news came in a statement from UW Athletics Tuesday morning.

The Badgers Women's team had been scheduled to play the Miami, Ohio Redhawks on Wednesday but that has been postponed "due to protocols related to COVID-19 for the Redhawks," the statement said.

The Badgers will now play their first game when they host Western Illinois at the Kohl Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be streamed on BTN+.

The game against the Redhawks has not been officially rescheduled as of this writing.