Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:22 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Dense

fog will expand from southwest Wisconsin into south central

Wisconsin through the evening and overnight.

* WHERE…Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&