Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:22 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Dense
fog will expand from southwest Wisconsin into south central
Wisconsin through the evening and overnight.
* WHERE…Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&