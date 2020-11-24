Skip to Content

England to cut travel quarantines to 5 days with tests

LONDON (AP) — Just in time for holiday travelers, England is cutting the two-week quarantine facing people arriving from regions not on Britain’s coronavirus safe list, reducing it to as little as five days if they test negative for COVID-19. The change to the quarantine rules, which was announced Tuesday and takes effect on Dec. 15, has been long-awaited by the travel industry, one of the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic. Under the new rules, passengers can reduce the 14-day quarantine period by paying for a test from a private firm on or after Day 5 of their arrival. Results should come within 48 hours. Rhe change does not apply to people arriving from Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales.

Associated Press

