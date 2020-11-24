EU seals 6th vaccine deal, secures 160 million Moderna shots

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it will sign a contract for up to 160 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Moderna. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive arm, said the commission will approve the deal on Wednesday in its efforts to build “one of the most comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine portfolio in the world.” The deal with Moderna is the sixth secured by the EU’s executive arm with pharmaceutical companies allowing its 27 member states to buy more than one billion doses once the shots will be ready.