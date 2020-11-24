German business confidence down for 2nd consecutive month

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey shows that business confidence in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, fell for a second consecutive month in November as a resurgence of coronavirus infections led to partial shutdowns across the continent. But the decline was smaller than economists had predicted. And official data released separately on Tuesday showed that the economy performed a bit better in the third quarter than previously reported. The drop in business confidence was driven largely by a considerable worsening of companies’ expectations for the next six months. Their assessment of their current situation was only slightly worse.