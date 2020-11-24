Getting answers on Thanksgiving gathering precautions

(WKOW) -- 27 News sought clarification from medical professionals to answer your questions about safety during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Nasia Safdar, the medical director of infection control at UW Health answered the following questions:

Is it safe to have gatherings if I've tested negative?

"Testing is useful adjunct to other things, but by itself it's not a solo preventive measure. You can test negative one day and test positive the following day if you're incubating an illness like COVID-19," said Dr. Safdar. "The results of the test is really just, at that point in time, what was your status, and it could change and of course you wouldn't be aware of it because many people don't have symptoms... It doesn't supersede or it's not a way to get around the guidance that people should not be gathering for Thanksgiving."

Is it safe to gather for Thanksgiving if I've been "quarantining"?

"Quarantining is really only considered quarantining if it's very strict, and if you've been in contact with really no one else during that entire two week period," said Dr. Safdar. "While that's possible for some people, for the vast majority of us it isn't. We don't think of say going to the grocery store as violating quarantine sometimes, but really it is, so interaction with anybody would not be considered correct or proper or strict quarantine which is what you'd want to do,so given how difficult it is to really maintain that, I think the overarching guidance is don't rely on that."

Is it safe to gather for Thanksgiving if my whole family has gotten and recovered from COVID-19?

"We don't know the duration of the shedding of coronavirus, so for instance, if people say most members of my family have had it, so it's okay for us to get together with others and some of those others might not have had it, you don't know how long you'll be shedding for, so you're still able to potentially transmit to others," said Dr. Safdar. "The extent to which reinfections can occur and how severe they are, I don't think we know that. We believe at this point, reinfections aren't rampant, but people haven't looked very closely... It's also not clear that even though you've had it whether you will have mounted the antibody response that's generated to confer protection, so which goes to the same idea -- can you be infected more than once? Even if the chance is low, this is not the time to test that out."