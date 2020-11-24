Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines likely won’t be available to general public until spring

MADISON (WKOW) – Despite recent positive news about several COVID-19 vaccines, local health officials say the general public is unlikely to receive vaccines until spring of 2021 at the earliest.

Recommendations on how the early vaccine dosages are distributed are being developed at the federal level, and the first phase of vaccine distribution is expected to focus on frontline health care workers in patient service with the highest risk of exposure, according to a news release from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

As supply increases, other essential workers, people ages 65 and older, and people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 will also likely be in the first groups to receive a vaccine.

(Frequently asked questions about vaccine distribution)

The intent is to keep health care workers available to care for patients, and area health systems are planning how to rapidly administer the vaccine to its frontline healthcare workers upon receipt of the dosages.

Because a COVID-19 vaccine is not likely to be available for the public until Spring 2021 or later, it is imperative that the public continue to follow all recommended safety measures.

When federal government regulators determine vaccine production is significant enough to make it available for the public, health systems will make this widely known.

