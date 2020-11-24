Kurdish and Turkey-backed fighters clash in Syria, 11 killed

BEIRUT (AP) — An opposition war monitor and a Kurdish spokesman say clashes between Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen in northern Syria have left at least 11 fighters dead in some of the most intense fighting in weeks between the two sides. Exchange of fire and shelling between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen who identify as the Syrian National Army have not been uncommon since Turkish troops invaded parts of northern Syria in October of last year. The Monday night clashes near the town of Ein Issa were triggered by an attack by Turkey-backed gunmen on SDF positions.