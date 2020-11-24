Large gatherings risk COVID spike that overlaps with flu season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The director of infection control at UW Health said Tuesday hospital staffs across the state were already severely strained due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. She said another spike in cases, driven by large gatherings over the holidays, could start to worsen outcomes for non-COVID-19 patients.

Nearly 2,000 people remain hospitalized with the disease across Wisconsin; the state reported a single-day record 104 deaths Tuesday.

Dr. Nasia Safdar said UW Health has already begun postponing some of its non-emergency appointments to keep staff committed to treating people with the novel coronavirus.

"This sort of unprecedented, pretty unmanageable surge we're doing has put the entire system to the test, all systems across the state," Safdar said.

Safdar said another dramatic increase in new COVID cases driven by large indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving and through New Year's Day would line up with the peak of flu season, which historically comes between early February and late March.

"We would still expect to see that group and then, on top of that, you have people with COVID," Safdar said. "And you have people with non-infectious conditions that also need care such as heart attacks, for instance, that is urgent essential care."

So far, Wisconsin had recorded only five hospitalizations this season due to influenza. Safdar reasoned it could be due to hybrid or all-virtual learning in schools along with fewer gatherings in general.

Still, she said it wouldn't take much for cases to spread throughout communities. Safdar said a bad flu season in tandem with another COVID surge would strain the healthcare system at multiple levels. First, labs could run short on supplies and space.

"It poses challenges in diagnosis because the symptoms of other respiratory viruses look very much like COVID," Safdar said. "So it would mean having to do a greater diagnostic evaluation, potentially testing for both or additional things at the same time, which requires resources and supplies and lab testing capacity."

Safdar said treatment could also suffer if more doctors and nurses burn out or get sick themselves. Quality of care would also suffer, she said, if hospitals literally ran out of beds or had to ration supplies.

Safdar said those concerns are why doctors and public health officials are asking people to reimagine Thanksgiving this year and keep gatherings small, ideally keeping it to just their immediate household.

"It seems like a big thing for people to have to do. It's no doubt a sacrifice and people are tired; they've been doing this for several months," Safdar said. "But I think we've seen the consequences that can happen if we don't do it."

A Bit of Reserved Optimism

While hospitalizations and new cases per day remained close to their record highs, both numbers have also shown a slight downward trend over the past few days.

Safdar said it was a welcomed development but also too soon to say for certain people were changing their behaviors in a way that will keep minimizing spread of the virus.

"We'll take optimism wherever we can get it," Safdar said. "But I think that unless we see a sustained decline or a sustained plateauing, it's hard to say."