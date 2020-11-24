Madison couple’s vehicle stolen twice in matter of days

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple living on the southwest side of Madison had their Mercedes Benz stolen twice in a span of four days.

Madison Police say the first time the vehicle was stolen, which happened last Wednesday, it was left outside the home on Chester Dr. with the keys inside. On Friday morning, the stolen vehicle was found on Golden Copper Lane.

The next morning, the Benz, which was parked in the victims' garage this time, was missing again. An MPD officer found the stolen vehicle again, this time parked in an apartment complex parking lot on Muir Field Rd.