Madison police officer injured in deadly Sun Prairie crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Madison police confirmed that one of their officers was injured in a Sun Prairie crash involving two cars and two pedestrians Monday.

A Madison Police Department spokesperson told 27 News that Chief Vic Wahl confirmed that an officer was injured in the crash.

The Monday evening crash killed one person, hospitalized two others and closed Sun Prairie's East Main Street near Whitetail Drive for several hours.

Motor Vehicle Accident and Fatality https://t.co/m2iP2oS17a — Sun Prairie PD (@sunprairiepd) November 24, 2020

Sun Prairie police said that they are investigating the crash with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities have not released the officer's name or the name of the person killed.

The crash involved two pedestrians and two vehicles, a Sun Prairie Police Department spokesperson said.

Four ambulances, two from Sun Prairie, one from Deerfield/Cottage Grove and another from Madison were dispatched to the crash.

Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Sun Prairie firefighters also responded.