Oklahoma City police kill boy, 15, during robbery attempt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say officers fatally shot a 15-year-old boy who had tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint. Sgt. Gary Knight says five officers opened fire on Stavian Rodriguez after he crawled out a drive-thru window of the store Monday night with a gun in his hand. Knight says Rodriquez failed to follow officers’ orders to drop the gun and get on the ground and a sixth officer on the scene had fired a non-lethal round at him. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he died. Knight says it’s not clear how many shots were fired or how many times Rodriguez was struck.