One person killed in snowy morning commute Tuesday

TOWN OF OAKLAND (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning during the first significant snowfall of the season in southern Wisconsin.

According to a press release, deputies were called to U.S. Highway 12 in the town of Oakland around 8:30 a.m. after two cars collided.

Investigators said a car was heading west on Highway 12. The driver lost control in the weather and was hit by oncoming traffic. The car ended up in a ditch.

The passenger in the vehicle that was hit died at the scene. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Names of those involved have not been released.

