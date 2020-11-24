Organizations adapt to continue free Thanksgiving meals

MADISON (WKOW) -- As volunteers and staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison set up for their annual Thanksgiving meal, they know they won't be able to see the community enjoy every bite this year.

"This room is full of tables and full of people and full of music and full of laughter and loud happiness, you know, it's just pretty wonderful," said volunteer coordinator Donna Maysack. "It's going to be completely different in that way this time, but we're just trying to keep whatever traditions we can."

Volunteers prepare turkeys for Thanksgiving meal at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

As the church marks its 25th year of free Thanksgiving meals for the community, it's keeping on with the tradition but 2020 style: as a drive-thru.

"Some of [our members] really just want to come and sit in line with other people. I've heard that, where they really just want to be able to come here and be around other people, because it just isn't happening right now," Maysack said.

The church typically serves 400 free meals, but this year volunteers are prepping an extra 100, knowing there's a greater need during the pandemic.

"There are more people who are maybe struggling a little bit and so the free meal is even more of a blessing this year," said Maysack.

Good Shepherd has also had to adapt its food pantry this year, to safely accommodate about a 25 percent increase in families in need.

The Salvation Army of Dane County is seeing record numbers of people using its services in 2020, too.

"Our fundraising is seriously impacted and at a challenging time when our numbers are at an all-time high," said operations and development director Steve Heck. "We're serving three times the amount of families that are homeless. We have more than double the single women and it went from an overnight shelter to a 24/7 shelter for them."

The organization decided it wouldn't be safe to host its community Thanksgiving meal this year, but is still trying to bring a piece of the holiday to the families using emergency housing services.

Salvation Army is delivering boxes of Thanksgiving-themed food to everyone living in hotels and apartments in its programs. The shelter will also make up a socially-distant meal for those staying at the location on East Washington Avenue.

Boxes of food ready for Salvation Army clients in Dane County

"I's about as normal as we could have it during this time," Heck said. "They'll have a really nice Thanksgiving meal."

Heck says not being able to provide a sense of community this year is hard, at a time when it's needed more than ever.

"For some, that might be their only interaction with other people for a little while," he said. "So, it's sad, but boy you sure couldn't bring them in and do it now, it'd be a lot sadder to get everybody sick."

The organization is hoping to invite its neighbors back again in 2020, and in the meantime, is asking the community to support them so they can continue helping people in need. The Red Kettle campaign launched in mid-November and continues through most of December. You can also volunteer to ring bells.

Meanwhile, Good Shepherd is inviting everyone out to its drive-thru on Thanksgiving. Pre-packaged meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madison location off Raymond Road.