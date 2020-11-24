Biden certified as winner of Pennsylvania presidential vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential vote in the state. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf first disclosed in a tweet Tuesday that the Pennsylvania Department of State had certified the vote count for president and vice president. The Pennsylvania results show Biden with 3.46 million votes, Trump with 3.38 million and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 79,000. The certification culminates three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed legal challenges by President Donald Trump. Biden has collected 306 overall electoral votes to Trump’s 232.