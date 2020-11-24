Report: Syria claims Israeli attack on post south of capital

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria military says suspected Israeli warplanes have struck locations south of the capital Damascus, causing only material damage. The report of the late Tuesday attack quotes an unidentified military official. It says the warplanes struck shortly before midnight at locations south of Damascus, from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The statement didn’t elaborate on the target or the damage. Earlier, the state Syrian Arab News Agency SANA said Syria’s air defenses responded to incoming missiles. Later reports on SANA and Syrian Al-Ikhbariya TV said Israeli warplanes struck in a village in Quneitra province on the edge of the Golan Heights and in southwest of the capital Damascus. They offered no details. There was no immediate Israeli comment late Tuesday.