Rock Co. hospitals preparing for COVID Surge

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Cases in Rock County have been exploding in the past few weeks resulting in a return to phase one of their reopening plan.

"It's challenging to indicate how pressing it is because the situation changes so quickly," Eric Thornton with SSM Health Janesville said.

Hospitals in Rock County are starting to realize where their shortages lie going into another potential surge during the fall and winter.

Officials say November alone has accounted for more than a third of Rock County's total cases.

"The dilemma we face now is the whole country is facing the same issues so there's not a big labor pool that can shift from one place to another," Dr. Mark Goelzer with Mercy Health said.

They've been able to have surge planning that has prevented major issues so far.

But they're worried increased community spread will have an impact on their hospitals.

"As Covid circulates in our community, it's going to affect staff members too and we need to make sure we have enough resources to care for our patients," Thornton said.

At those hospitals, they do still feel like they have the resources to tackle this pandemic. However, they are asking the community to do their part this Thanksgiving holiday because they don't know if they could handle another surge.

"If they are non-compliant there will be consequences yes, there will be surge, there will be more hospitalizations, more strain on the staff nursing or medical," Dr. Vijaya Somaraju.

They're asking people ignore the short term disappointment of missing out on Thanksgiving this year and think more long term.

"If we do a perfect job this year, I think there are so many holidays in the future you can enjoy with your family," Dr. Somaraju said.