Simon Haydon, ex-AP international sports editor, dies at 64

LONDON (AP) — Simon Haydon, former international sports editor of The Associated Press, has died. He had recently been diagnosed with cancer and contracted the coronavirus last week. His wife says he died early Tuesday in a hospice in southern England. Haydon shaped the AP’s coverage of World Cups and Olympics and reported on landmark news events while traveling the world as a correspondent, including the downfall of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Haydon left the AP in 2018 after a decade based in London overseeing global sports coverage. He had a deep knowledge of cricket and European soccer, or football as he insisted it be called. He retired to further his recovery from a heart attack and to pursue interests outside journalism. Simon Haydon was 64 years old.