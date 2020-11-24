Slippery Tuesday morning commute

MADISON (WKOW) -- Snow is expected to push in early Tuesday morning, according to our 27 Storm Track team.

The wintry weather could create problems on the roads as people head to work and school.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provides a winter road conditions map so you can check your route ahead of time.

Factor in a few extra minutes for your morning commute, and watch Wake Up Wisconsin as Meteorologist Max Tsaparis tracks the incoming weather.