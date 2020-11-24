SSM Health employees keep school tradition alive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Employees at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital aren't letting the pandemic get in the way of making Thanksgiving special for local families.

Each year, SSM Health staff take part in the Madison Metropolitan School District "Adopt-A-School" program. Normally they collect food for Lincoln Elementary but because of COVID-19. They instead made cash donations this year, which turned into boxes full of food.

"We were able to collect small amounts of money, anywhere from a few dollars to over $100 from anyone within our walls to really collect enough money to make 125 baskets," said Jenn Ellestad of SSM Health. "Which is typically our donation each year."

They raised nearly $9,500 for the cause this year.