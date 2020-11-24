Swiss probe knife attack injuring 2 as possible terrorism
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack the stabbing of two women in a department store in the southern city of Lugano, and a suspect has been arrested. Swiss Federal Police said on its Twitter feed that an attack “presumably of terrorist motivation” took place in Lugano on Tuesday afternoon, and federal prosecutors were investigating. The federal prosecutor’s office said “an alleged terrorist attack against several people in a department store” had taken place.