Trudeau: Canadians won’t be among the first to get vaccine

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in. Trudeau notes Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities. The United States, the United Kingdom and Germany do. Trudeau says it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the U.S. before they distribute internationally. But he says Canadians won’t have to wait for everyone in the U.S. to be vaccinated before Canada gets doses.