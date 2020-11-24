Winter weather advisory for slushy roads this morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Snow develops through the morning changing to rain this afternoon.

SET UP

An area of low pressure moves into the Upper Midwest from the Central Plains bringing us widespread wet weather today and Wednesday.

TODAY

Cloudy and breezy with light snow in the morning changing to rain late morning into the early afternoon.

We'll pick up 1-3 inches of slushy snow before some of it melts as rain develops later today.

After starting near freezing, temps will warm to the upper 30s.



TONIGHT

More scattered light to moderate rain showers with temps staying in the upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Cloudy skies with the chance for scattered rain showers continuing. Temps will stay in the low 40s.



THANKSGIVING

Dry conditions return with clouds beginning to decrease in the afternoon. Temps will be a little above average in the mid to upper 40s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny in the mid 40s.



SATURDAY

Sunny with highs in the upper 40s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny in the low 40s.



MONDAY

Much colder, but bright with highs around freezing.