Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 5:18 am
3:57 am Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Crawford

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

