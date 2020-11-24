Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&