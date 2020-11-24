Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TODAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions with

reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

