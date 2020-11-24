Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions with
reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
