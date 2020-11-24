Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

2:23 am Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Dodge

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions with
reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

