Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions with

reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&