Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dodge County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions with
reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&