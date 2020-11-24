WPS creates scholarship to diversify insurance workforce

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Physicians Service Health Solutions' charitable foundation donated $25,000 to help give students education in the insurance industry through Madison College.

The Urban League worked with Madison College to enroll students in a 14 credit certificate program under full scholarships.

The goal is to attract a more diverse workforce to the insurance industry.

"It was difficult to get in to the insurance industry, especially for marginalized groups because they often lacked the skills necessary or even the know how was beat down those road blocks one at a time," said Keenan Jones with WPS Health Solutions.

Madison College staff said, a career in insurance can be one that's more rewarding than a paycheck.

"It's a career where you help people. That's what insurance is all about, to be there when someone has a devastating loss," said Martha Lester, the insurance & risk management program director at Madison College. "You're making sure your customer is adequately protected."

Eight students will graduate from the program in the spring of 2021.

WPS said it will continue helping those students with career advising and opportunities for employment.