Analysis: Biden prioritizes experience with Cabinet picks

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s first wave of Cabinet picks and choices for his White House staff have prized staying power over star power, with a premium placed on government experience and proficiency. Biden is looking to rebuild a depleted and demoralized federal bureaucracy. With an eye in part toward making selections who may have to seek approval from a Republican-controlled Senate, Biden has prioritized choosing qualified professionals while eschewing flashy names. Even the most recognizable pick, John Kerry, lacks the showmanship that has defined President Donald Trump’s era. Biden has showcased a faith in bureaucracy. That’s in sharp contrast with Trump, who openly distrusted the very government he led.