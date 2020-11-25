Argentina’s soccer fans weep for superhero Diego Maradona

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s stunned soccer fans are seeking each other out to mourn the death of Diego Maradona, gathering by the hundreds in spots linked to the life of the legendary player. As news of his death from a heart attack spread Wednesday, they gathered outside the humble home where he was born and raised in the Villa Fiorito neighborhood. They went to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, where he started as a professional footballer in 1976. They stood at the historic La Bombonera stadium of his beloved Boca Juniors. More were at the headquarters of Gimnasia La Plata, the team he was coaching.