Badgers men’s basketball opens season with win over Eastern Illinois

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team opened the season in an empty Kohl Center with a victory over Eastern Illinois. The No. 7-ranked Badgers beat the Panthers 77-67.

Wisconsin knocked the rust off pretty quickly. The Badgers jumped out to a 43-20 lead at the intermission. They kept the lead in double digits the whole second half.

Nate Reuvers led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds for Wisconsin. D'Mitrik Trice added 11 points. Tyler Wahl and Micah Potter each scored nine. A pair of freshmen earned early minutes for Wisconsin. Ben Carlson tallied 13 points. Jonathan Davis had eight points.

The Badgers will be back at the Kohl Center to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday at 8 p.m.