Bus-truck collision on Sao Paulo highway leaves 40 dead

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Firefighters in Brazil say a bus carrying employees of a textile company and a truck collided on a highway in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Wednesday, killing 40 people . Rescuers were working to help the wounded and passengers caught in the wreckage of the vehicles in the municipality of Taguaí, about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from the city of Sao Paulo. Television images showed shards of glass, destroyed bus seats and pieces of the vehicles’ bodies strewn on the highway. Sao Paulo firefighters said on their official Twitter account that 40 people had been killed.