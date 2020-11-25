Consumers’ lawyer seeks refunds as FirstEnergy ratings fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lawyer for FirstEnergy’s 1.8 million residential electric customers in Ohio stepped in Wednesday to try to assure they get refunds should legislators or the courts halt charges the company was expecting from a now-tainted nuclear bailout bill. Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Bruce Weston made his request regarding House Bill 6 charges to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. His action followed the Big 3 ratings agencies downgrading FirstEnergy’s credit rating and the resignation on Friday of PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo after FirstEnergy reported fired executives paid a state official matching Randazzo’s description a $4.3 million consulting fee last year.