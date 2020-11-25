Counselor offers guidance for handling a lonely Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's no sugarcoating it. Many people will either sit down for Thanksgiving dinner alone this year or in small groups that forego the large reunions that are a staple in normal times.

Jessica Anderson, a behavioral health consultant at Monona Clinic, said Wednesday her strongest bit of advice for those feeling down about a downsized holiday is to consider practicing what she called 'radical acceptance.' The first step of that is understanding what is out of our control.

"It's not the easiest strategy to practice," Anderson said. "But whenever we're faced with a situation where we don't have control, and we know there's only so much we can impact, taking a moment to really acknowledge and recognize the reality is what it is."

Public health experts and epidemiologists have asked the public to keep gatherings small to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Public Health Madison & Dane County issued an emergency order banning any indoor gatherings involving people from different households.

The order has since been challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court; the health department has until Friday afternoon to provide a response to the lawsuit.

Anderson advised people who've decided to sacrifice gatherings this year to seek alternatives, starting with ways to check in with people we love and care about, or those we know will be alone Thursday.

"I think it makes a huge difference for people to have that communication and connection," Anderson said. "So whether it's a phone call or a video call, making sure that we're reaching out to those people we know are more isolated."

Beyond finding alternatives through different means of communication, Anderson said another vital step is reminding one's self their actions now will help ensure a return to normal Thanksgivings. Anderson added it's perfectly fine to also feel frustration and sadness.

"We don't have to get to a place where we think it's the best thing ever or where we even have peace about it," Anderson said. "But we do want to acknowledge this is what it is."

For anyone who is in crisis, Dane County has a 24-hour crisis line at 608-280-2600. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-TALK.