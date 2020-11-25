Curbside Thanksgiving meals part of response to Dane County’s gatherings limit

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- With a public health order limit on gatherings looming over Dane County this Thanksgiving, curbside Thanksgiving meals are selling out.



The order allows only members of an immediate household to gather as a method to minimize the risk of COVID-19.



Monona's Off Broadway Drafthouse previously had little focus on Thanksgiving-related business. But owner Joe Klinzing says with the pandemic depressing sales as cold weather arrived and outdoor dining waned, he and his general manager decided to offer a Thanksgiving menu for curbside pickup. Klinzing says his staff member's expectations were modest. " 'Maybe we'll do fifty people.' Well I said, 'I'm going to set the over-under at one hundred.' 175, 180 (meals) later, we capped out at what we wanted to do the first time," Klinzing says.

Klinzing says curbside Thanksgiving meals match up with the restricted, holiday environment. "It's hard to cook a turkey dinner for say, two or three or four people," Klinzing says.

Nicole Gundlach left the restaurant's parking lot as a satisfied customer, with plenty for her planned, small Thanksgiving group. "You go to other places and it's massive and this is just great and had a great selection," Gundlach says. "You really want to support a small business."

Other restaurants such as Heritage Tavern in Madison and Fitchburg were also constantly busy Wednesday with curbside Thanksgiving orders.

Fitchburg's Quivey's Grove is also selling curbside Thanksgiving meals. That's a significant change in approach for a restaurant that's been open on Thanksgiving going on forty years. "You have people regularly year after year after year," owner Craig Kuenning says.



Even with a curbside focus, Quivey's Grove is opening its doors Thanksgiving for dining. Kuenning says Thanksgivings in the past, serving six hundred meals was expected. This year, he says staff serve will serve less than one hundred. "Its going to look a little barren inside here but so be it."



Kuenning says the county's twenty-five percent capacity limit for restaurants is even more limiting on Thanksgiving. "We've got a limited number of meals we can prepare because turkey takes so long to cook. We only cook so many turkeys do to our capacity," Kuenning says.



In the face of continued challenges, restauranteurs says they still have reason to be thankful this holiday. "Well, thankful that we're still open," Klinzing says. "Thankful for our record here: we have not had a COVID case inside our restaurant."

"I'm very thankful that our customers, our long time customers have continued to support us," Kuenning says.

Several restaurants are already planning curb side menus and logistics for the Christmas holiday.