Cyprus Orthodox Church backs Ukrainian Church’s independence

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cypriot Orthodox Church’s top decision-making body has backed the Archbishop’s move to effectively recognize the new Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s independence, overturning an earlier position of neutrality on the thorny issue. Of the Holy Synod’s 17 bishops, 10 voted on Wednesday not to contest last month’s decision by Archbishop Chrysostomos II to extend blessings to the leader of the new Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Epiphanius I during a liturgical service. The Archbishop’s reference to Epiphanius as head of the new Ukrainian Orthodox Church was seen as de facto recognition of its independence. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I last year granted independence to Ukraine’s Orthodox Church which severed its centuries-long ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.