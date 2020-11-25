Danish news agency rejects ransom demand after hacker attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s biggest news agency says it will stay offline for at least another day following a hacking attack this week, and has rejected a ransom demand by hackers to release locked data. Ritzau CEO Lars Vesterloekke couldn’t say how big the ransom demand was because those behind the “professional attack” had left “a file with a message” that the agency didn’t open following instructions from its advisers. Ritzau, which delivers text and photos to Danish media, said Wednesday it had transferred its “emergency distribution” to six live blogs “which provide a better overview.” It was not known who was behind the attack that started Tuesday.