Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Dane, Marquette, Green Lake,

Columbia and Sauk Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&