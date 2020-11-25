Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Dane, Marquette, Green Lake,
Columbia and Sauk Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&