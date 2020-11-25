Dense fog will slow you down this morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Because we're between weather systems, there is plenty of moisture in the area causing widespread fog.



SET UP

Our departing system brought us snow then rain Tuesday, and our next system later today brings another chance of rain showers.

TODAY

Dense fog advisory until 10 am for the entire WKOW area.

Then late-morning through late-afternoon, showers are possible, especially the farther south and east you're located with temps in the low 40s.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 30s.



THANKSGIVING

Clouds decrease with sunnier skies later in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.



BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.



SATURDAY

Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny and much colder with highs around 30°.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light snow mix possible and temps around freezing.