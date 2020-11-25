Dense fog will slow you down this morning

Dense fog will slow you down this morningUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - Because we're between weather systems, there is plenty of moisture in the area causing widespread fog.
SET UP
Our departing system brought us snow then rain Tuesday, and our next system later today brings another chance of rain showers.
TODAY
Dense fog advisory until 10 am for the entire WKOW area.
Then late-morning through late-afternoon, showers are possible, especially the farther south and east you're located with temps in the low 40s.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 30s.
THANKSGIVING
Clouds decrease with sunnier skies later in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
BLACK FRIDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY
Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny and much colder with highs around 30°.
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy with a light snow mix possible and temps around freezing.