Doctors call for kids to be included in vaccine studies

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it expects to get the first round of the coronavirus vaccines before the end of the year, pending government approval. However, none of the vaccines have been tested on children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling on the vaccine makers to start including children in their studies. This will ensure the shots are safe for that age of the population. It's an action supported by the medical director of Aurora Children's Health.

"We don't know what we don't know. And we have to prove that it's safe and effective before we roll it out to the pediatric population," said Dr. Kevin Dahlman.

He says the earlier we get trials going for children, the sooner we're going to have the vaccine for kids.