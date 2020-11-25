Doctors Without Borders ends COVID care in Venezuela clinic

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The humanitarian aid group Doctors Without Borders is pulling out of a hospital in a Venezuelan slum that had been one of the nation’s best-equipped to treat COVID-19 patients. The organization says 40 foreign medical professionals have been unable to get permits to work in Venezuela. With their aid, Perez de Leon II Hospital was operating a top-notch clinic in one of the capital’s poorest neighborhoods. While they will leave some supplies behind, it’s a blow to efforts to ensure proper COVID-19 care in a vulnerable area. The Communication’s Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.