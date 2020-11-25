EU says first virus vaccinations possible by Christmas

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the first coronavirus vaccinations could happen by Christmas. She’s appealing to the 27 EU member countries to urgently prepare logistical chains to handle the rollout of hundreds of millions of vaccine doses. She said Wednesday that “there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel.” But she warned that millions of syringes must be readied, and cold chains, vaccination centers and trained personnel prepared. Brussels has agreements with six potential vaccine suppliers and is working on a seventh contract. The deals allow it to purchase over 800 million doses, more than the bloc’s population of around 460 million people. Von der Leyen says, though, that this Christmas will be quiet.