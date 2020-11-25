Getting Answers: Does the drop in COVID-19 cases mean Wisconsin is flattening the curve?

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state has gone down over the last few days.

There was a high of almost 8,000 week ago, to about 5,500 Wednesday.

We asked UW Health's Dr. Nasia Safdar if this is a sign that we're starting to flatten the curve.

She said, "We'll take optimism wherever we can get it, but I think that unless we see a sustained decline or a sustained plateauing, it's hard to say."

State Health Secretary Andrea Palm says health officials are happy to see the decline, but our seven day average of cases is still as high as New York City was at its peak, when the city's hospitals were overwhelmed.